Mick Flannery and Jack L to perform at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in August

The award-winning Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny, has announced two exciting outdoor events for August 2020 with Mick Flannery and Jack L taking to the stage.

These events will be run with limited capacity and strictly in accordance with government guidelines on Covid-19. Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday) morning.

The venue will play host to incredible singer-songwriter Mick Flannery on Friday, August 21, and the astounding Jack L will make a welcome return to the amphitheatre stage with his instantly recognisable sound on Saturday, August 22.

Social distancing measures will be in place at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and hand sanitising stations will be available throughout the venue.

Nestled at the foot of the old Ballykeeffe Quarry, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, which is run entirely by volunteers, brings the authentic atmosphere of an open-air Italian theatre to the rolling Kilkenny countryside.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday (July 31) at www.eventbrite.ie at €25 each. Tickets must be purchased online, no tickets will be available on the gate.