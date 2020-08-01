Footpath works in Paulstown welcomed by local councillors

Improvement works are being carried out on a footpath on the Kellymount Road in Paulstown that will enable wheelchair users to use the path safely.

Assistant area engineer for the Castlecomer Municipal Area, Shane Rafferty told the meeting that improvement works were taking place and are due to be completed over the coming weeks.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fáil) commended the council staff on carrying out the works.

“There were five or six poles in the middle of the footpath and people found it very difficult to access. There were safety and access issues and this affected a number of people living in the area who are wheelchair users,” he said.

Cllr Denis Hynes (Labour) also welcomed the works.

“I hugely welcome the funding of €40,000 for the works which are due to be completed by the end of August.”

Cllr Hynes also remarked that it was ‘heartbreaking’ that prior to the works the footpath was no narrow in places that wheelchairs users were unable to use it.

“The works include the widening of footpaths and the moving of poles and other associated works. It means that the footpath will be able to be used by everyone.

“I have raised this issue on a number of occasions and I am delighted that the work is now being completed,” he added.