Gardaí recover ten dogs stolen around the country and appeal for owners

Gardaí have seized ten dogs that are believed to be stolen following a search in Rathkeale, Co Limerick on August 1, 2020.

At 7pm, Gardaí from Newcastle West District Drugs Unit, assisted by Rathkeale Gardaí and Limerick City and County Councils Veterinary Services and Dog Wardens, executed a search warrant at a property in the Rathkeale area.

During the course of the search, Gardaí found a large number of dogs on the property. Upon checking the dogs they had no dog licenses or proper identification papers. Ten dogs, Labradors, Springer Spaniels, English Setters, Cavalier King Charles and Huskies, were seized by Gardaí and are currently being care for in a local shelter.

Through initial enquiries, Gardaí have since reunited one of the dogs, a Cavalier King Charles, with its owner. The dog was stolen in the Dromcollogher area of Co Limerick on June 9, 2020.

During the course of the search Gardaí also seized a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb. No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and expect to progress the investigation in the near future.

Gardaí are now appealing to help reunite the other nine suspected stolen dogs with their owners. Photos have been posted on our social media channels (below).

Owners are asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station via email to Newcastle_West_DS@garda.ie

Speaking today, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said "We are advising everyone to take precautions for their dog’s safety. For your dog’s security, I would recommend they are microchipped so that they can be easily identified if found and returned to the owner. Remember if you have just purchased a dog to get the details on the chip updated to reflect your details. Also place contact details on their collar in the event that they escape. Ensure that your home and garden are secure to prevent theft and deter potential culprits.

"If you have a high value breed of animal you may wish to consider CCTV and other crime prevention measures. If you are buying a dog, or returning a dog to its suspected owners, make sure the person is bona fide.

"I would also like to thank Limerick City and County Councils Veterinary Services and Dog Wardens for their assistance during this operation and for helping house the dogs whilst we carry out our enquiries,” she added.