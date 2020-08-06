The search is on for the Kilkenny Netwatch Carer of the Year

The Kilkenny branch of Family Carers Ireland is seeking nominations for 2020 Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards, which recognise, celebrate and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s 355,000 family carers.

There are 7,747 Family Carers in Kilkenny, one of whom will be named Kilkenny Carer of the Year for 2020 at the awards’ ceremony on November 6.

Family carers across Ireland make extraordinary sacrifices and work extremely hard, sometimes 24 hours a day, to provide care for family members and friends in their own homes. The Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of their role in society as they prop up our healthcare system by keeping their loved ones at home and out of hospital. With limited access to essential services and particularly respite, family carers are overstretched and receive little acknowledgement for their unpaid work which saves the State €10bn each year.

Nomination forms are now available online at www.familycarers.ie or via the National Freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24. People from Kilkenny are encouraged to nominate a family carer that they know who deserves this recognition.

Mary Walsh, Carlow/Kilkenny Manager with Family Carers Ireland, said,

“The awards recognise Kilkenny’s Kilkenny family carers for their unyielding sacrifice and commitment to care for their loved ones at home. Whilst 2020 has been challenging for people across Ireland, this has particularly been the case for family carers, many of whom lost their vital supports and services during lockdown. Now more than ever, they deserve to be recognised and celebrated for their enormous contribution to our society. I hope people will go online and nominate a local family carer for an award.”