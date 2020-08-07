Music Generation Kilkenny present a series of online early years music videos

Music Generation Kilkenny in partnership with Kilkenny County Council Library Service will present a series of early years music videos (age 3-5) online throughout the month of August.



The videos will be streamed on Kilkenny County Council’s Youtube channel (kilkennycoco) Tuesdays and Fridays at 7pm, beginning this Friday (August 7) and will also be available on Kilkenny Library’s social media platforms.

Musical content and programming is provided by Karen McMahon, an Early Years Specialist with Music Generation Kilkenny, who has a wealth of knowledge and experience working with young children, as well as in primary schools, autism units and special needs settings. Karen gives every child a voice in her music room and reaches each child at their own level. She loves her work and her passion shines through in her fun, engaging, energetic and candid approach to teaching children.

“The power of music on the young child’s mind is quite phenomenal, even at the pre-verbal stage. “ said Karen.

“Using music as a medium to stimulate early childhood development (language acquisition, motor skills, social skills, cognitive development & emotional development) can really engage the young child, assisting their learning and development whilst having fun in a very relaxed environment”

Speaking of the upcoming collaboration with Kilkenny County Library, Music Generation Kilkenny Development Officer, Sinéad Blanchfield said “I am delighted to partner with the Library on this project. Music has such an important role to play in the life of every child and young person, beginning in early childhood. The music videos produced by Karen are a pivotal staring point for young children in Kilkenny.”

“We are delighted to partner with Music Generation Kilkenny to bring the love and enjoyment of music to children across County Kilkenny” said Executive Librarian, Aisling Kelly.

“It is a great opportunity for parents and children to enjoy a relaxing, positive activity together from the comfort of their own home”.

Music Generation Kilkenny is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships. Locally, Music Generation Kilkenny is led by KCETB in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.

For more information visit www.musicgeneration.ie