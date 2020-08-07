Kilkenny GAA legend - Rackard’s Road Trip to raise funds for Hospice

After 43 years of looking after the Kilkenny senior hurlers, legendary kit man Rackard Cody is hitting the road to do something to help look after all of us.



On Saturday, August 29, Rackard is set to clock up ‘Miles on a Mower’ as he takes on an unusual trek from Kilkenny city to Wexford town. His ‘vehicle’ for the two-day road-trip will be a Husqvarna ride-on mower!



Rackard’s Road Trip is to raise funds for Carlow Kilkenny Homecare and Wexford Hospice Homecare.



The destination for the trek is the statue of Wexford hurling hero of the 1950s Nickey Rackard - the man for whom Rackard (Denis) Cody was nicknamed.



“I’d love if I could get €10,000, because this is for a great cause,” Rackard said.

He paid tribute to the great work of the homecare teams in both counties saying “I hope none of us want it, but it’s there if we want it and they are great people.”

All funds raised will be divided equally between the two groups.



Usually in the back room, Rackard is stepping up the front to lead this inter-county challenge, with the support of Kilkenny and Wexford GAA.



He also has great support from James O’Rourke at the Husqvarna centre in Ballyrue, just outside New Ross, who has given Rackard the ride-on mower he will ‘drive’ from Kilkenny to Wexford. He generously kicked off the fundraising with a donation of €1,000.



When Rackard takes to the roads, on August 29 at 9.45am, he plans to leave from the gates of Kilkenny Castle for what is expected to be a six or seven hour drive! There to send him on his way will be Kilkenny hurlers and team support staff. Rackard is inviting everyone to come along for the send off.



From the Castle he will travel to Bennettsbridge, Thomastown, Inistioge, turning left at the Ferry Bridge outside New Ross and on to Clonroche, Enniscorthy and on to Wexford town and the Nickey Rackard statue.

On Sunday, August 30, Rackard and his team will leave Wexford at 10am and head back to Ballinaboola, New Ross, The Rower and finish up in Graignamanagh. Rackard is hoping to see lots of people along the way contribute to this fundraiser.



You won’t miss him - as he travels across Kilkenny and Wexford he will be supported by a convoy of gardaí with his own Kilkenny kit van taking the lead. When he crosses the county line the Wexford GAA kit van will take the lead.

Rackard will be leaving fundraising cards in all the towns he passes through but you can also contribute now on Go Fund Me. Click here to donate to ‘Rackard’s Road Trip - Miles on a Mower.’