Restart Grant Plus will help more Kilkenny businesses to reopen – Phelan

The Restart Grant Plus, launched today (Monday) will help businesses in Kilkenny City and county reopen and will help local people get back to work, according to local TD John Paul Phelan.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has opened applications to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme, which gives grants to businesses to help them reopen and get their staff back to work.

“The Restart Grant Plus is a key part of the government’s July Stimulus package, a €7.4bn package of measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19," said Fine Gael TD Phelan.

“This expanded and improved Restart Grant Plus will see €300m additional funding in addition to the €250m previously committed. The Grant amount has increased substantially. The minimum grant available is now €4,000 up from €2,000 previously. The maximum grant available is €25,000, a significant increase from €10,000 previously.

More Kilkenny City and county businesses could now find themselves eligible for this grant than before, and key businesses that received a grant under the first scheme can re-apply to receive additional funding.

"Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible. Previously only small companies could apply for this grant but now medium sized companies are also eligible," says Deputy Phelan.

“I encourage all Kilkenny city and county companies with up to 250 employees to apply through Kilkenny County Council. The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has established a Business Support Call Centre for information on the business supports available to businesses and enterprises affected by COVID-19."

It can be reached at infobusinesssupport@dbei.gov. ie or (01) 631 2002.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said we must do everything we can to help businesses reopen and get people back to work.

"We are increasing the Restart Grant Plus, which means that small and medium sized businesses can now get between €4,000 and €25,000 to help them get back on their feet after what has been an exceptionally difficult time," he said.

“Hairdressers, sports clubs, cafes, restaurants and several other businesses can use this money to help with the costs associated with re-opening and adapting to what is a very different environment. This is just one of several actions the Government is taking as part of the July Stimulus to help businesses.”