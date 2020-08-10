Consultation under way on new urban park for Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter

A public consultation process is under way on the proposed urban park for the Abbey Quarter - Kilkenny's former brewery site.

Kilkenny County Council has made an application to An Bord Pleanála seeking approval for the proposed development works.

The Abbey Quarter Urban Park will surround the upstanding remains of St Francis Abbey in the heart of Kilkenny City. It will belong to the people of Kilkenny, and is designed to acknowledge and respect the history and archaeology of the site while providing for everyday use by all age groups. It will complement the riverside park and skateboard park currently under construction, due to open later this year.

Among the park's features will be:

A variety of grassed areas, trees including apple trees, paved surfaces, a water feature reflecting the location of St Francis Well, with plenty of formal and informal seating to create comfortable meeting points.

Historical features including St Francis Abbey and City Walls incorporating Evan’s Turret and St Francis Well will be respected and highlighted as part of the design

A space to accommodate outdoor events that in time will become a backdrop to many of Kilkenny’s festivals.



The Urban Street will:

Be aligned north-south through the Abbey Quarter site and link Bateman Quay in the south with St. Francis Bridge in the north.

Be pedestrian and cyclist dominated shared space, with limited vehicular access.

Provide multiple pedestrian linkages to the City making the Park readily accessible.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the commencement of the public consultation phase of this project, and encouraged people "to take this opportunity to have their say in shaping what will be a wonderful addition to the public realm in Kilkenny City for everyone to enjoy".

A copy of the details of the proposed development, including the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and the Natura Impact Statement is available to inspect from Tuesday, August 4 to Tuesday, September 29 (inclusive of both dates) at:

The online consultation accessible through the consultation website of the council here.

The Planning Section of Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny, between the hours of 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), by appointment. Contact 056-7794010 or planning@kilkennycoco.ie to make an appointment.

The offices of An Bord Pleanála, 64, Marlborough Street, Dublin 1. Submissions or observations may be made in writing to An Bord Pleanála, 64, Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, D01 V902 and received by An Bord Pleanála not later than 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 29.