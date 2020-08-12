Met Eireann issues Yellow Alert Rain Warning for Kilkenny
Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Alert rain warning for Kilkenny.
The Status Yellow rainfall warning is for Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
Issued at noon today, Met Eireann say the alert is valid from 8pm tonight, Wednesday, to 9am tomorrow, Thursday.
Met Eireann said there will be heavy thundery rain late this evening and overnight, with accumulations of 20 to 30mm. There will be torrential downpours in places leading to spot flooding.
The forecast for the rest of the week is better, with the possibility of a heat wave!
