Vandalism along scenic Kilkenny walk condemned

Random vandalism along a scenic walking area in Bennettsbridge has been condemned.



The unsightly spray-painting was put on trees and seating along the river walk in Bennettsbridge last week.

Litter was also discarded in the area.



Local councillor Deirdre Cullen said she counted up to 12 trees that had been affected.

“I'm absolutely disgusted to see this vandalism on trees and seating area along the river walk in Bennettsbridge,” she said. The spray painting showed “complete disregard and disrespect for nature or the beautiful walkway that’s there to be enjoyed by all and not sprayed with paint.”



The local Fianna Fáil councillor said the vandalism was very sad to see.

Members of the local community were also unimpressed with the spray painting, with one saying it was sad to see when so many people enjoy the walk, while another commented that while the graffiti should cause no damage to the trees it is ‘ugly and mindless vandalism.'