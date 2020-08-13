Wonderful exhibition inspired by nature and beauty by Kilkenny-based artist

A Kilkenny-based artist is holding an exhibition by appointment only in the heart of the city.

Maruta O'Donnell is a well known flower designer and artist and has previously worked with renowned florist Lambert de Bie and was also the head of flower design at the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

Her art is a stunning mix of mediums and her love and passion for nature and beauty is abundant in her work.

"My love of flowers started as a girl when I used to spend long summers at my grandparents country house. They grew their own fruit and vegetables and there was a beautiful flower garden at the front of the house. At that time my grandmother taught me how to do flowers arrangements.

"When we finished our visits there was always a bunch of flowers to take home," said Maruta who subsequently studied Flower Design at the University of Latvia.

To make an appointment to view Maruta's exhibition contact (086) 0654899.