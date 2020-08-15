Kilkenny businesses urged to consider applying for Restart Grant Plus

Kilkenny County Council is now accepting applications from local businesses for the Restart Grant Plus.

This scheme builds upon the previous Restart Grant Scheme by increasing the minimum grant from €2,000 to €4,000 and increasing the maximum grant from €10,000 to €25,000.

The eligibility criteria has also been changed. Companies employing up to 250 employees are now eligible to apply. Sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are also now eligible.

Non-rateable B&B’s are eligible but must apply for the grant through Failte Ireland.

Business that availed of the previous Re-Start Grant do not need to re-apply. They will be contacted in the coming days and requested to complete a declaration form to avail of the new funding.

The Restart Grant Plus was announced by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar T.D. as part of the government’s July Stimulus package, a €7.4bn package of measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19. This announcement sees €300m additional funding on top of the €250m previously committed to the Restart Grant Scheme.

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Cllr. Andrew McGuinness said:

“Small and medium businesses are an integral part of life in Kilkenny and I’m delighted to see these additional supports being made available. There are so many businesses throughout our towns and villages that shape our local identity and character, and provide fantastic services to residents and visitors alike. I encourage all businesses in Kilkenny to look into this grant scheme, so that we can continue to lead the way in our social and economic recovery.”

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne added:

“Kilkenny County Council welcomes this new and improved suite of supports for businesses, which will increase employment and support businesses in adapting to the current situation. By providing jobs and accessible local options for goods and services in Kilkenny, the Restart Grant Plus will have a significant impact on our local economy”.

Applications for the Restart Grant Plus can be made online at www.kilkennycoco.ie/restart

Kilkenny County Council has a dedicated helpline on (056) 7794209 and email at restartgrant@kilkennycoco.ie for any queries.