'Appy' diners enjoying new menu delights at Statham's in Kilkenny

Statham’s at Pembroke Kilkenny has introduced an new app for diners’ safety. At the touch of a smartphone, diners can view the new menus, reserve a table, pre-order for a set time and take care of the bill —all from the comfort of their home, workplace or elsewhere.

Putting the choice in the customers’ hands, guests have the option to order via the app by simply downloading it from pembroke-hotel.tablepath.com/checkout or by traditional table service from the restaurant.

“The safety and comfort of our guests is paramount to the entire team at Pembroke Kilkenny,” says Paul Broderick, general manager of Pembroke Kilkenny.

“We have used the lockdown period to introduce some simple, smart and seamless technologies to improve the diners’ experience including the Statham’s App to allow people to enjoy our delicious new dining-experience with minimum contact. We have invested in training and taken every precaution to ensure that our guests feel comfortable and confident when visiting.”

Statham’s has extended its dining space with ample room to allow two-metres between parties. Hand sanitation points are dotted throughout and doors have been re-engineered to allow for hands-free use.

All staff members wear a facemask. Contactless payment options are available along with safety screens and Pembroke Kilkenny has a rigorous cleaning schedule.

Pembroke Kilkenny has always had a reputation for the highest cleanliness standards, with top ratings on the world’s most popular review sites.

The opened-up dining area allows light to flood in to the new space connecting it with one of Kilkenny’s secret alfresco courtyards. With its atmospheric lighting system and fresh décor, the venue gives a nod to its iconic motoring heritage and pays tribute to the Statham-Ford Special racing car which was build onsite in the 1930s.

Farm to Fork

Statham’s has tried, tested, tasted and carefully chosen some sensational food to bring its customers the very best that Kilkenny has to offer. The new ‘Farm to Fork’ small plates, organic wines and cocktails offer sumptuous dining in the heart of Kilkenny.

Highlights from the new menu include the Ballykeefe Farm 10oz Striploin Steak and Costello’s Craft Ale Battered Fish and Chips with homemade tartar sauce. For lighter bites opt for crispy cauliflower wings or Macroom buffalo halloumi fritters all served on stylish and rustic new crockery.

“It is hard to articulate just how much we care about the food that we produce for our diners," says Mr Broderick.

"We support as many Kilkenny food producers as will fit on our menus! Local food heroes like Highbank Orchard and Kell’s Wholemeal. Where it is not possible we supplement these with the best of Irish producers Cooleeney Farm, Co. Tipperary and Macroom Buffalo Farm, Macroom in Cork.”

Available for breakfast, lunch and dinner the Pembroke Kilkenny chefs are working in a recently completed, state-of-the-art kitchen bringing great food to its guests for daily enjoyment or special occasions. Book a table at Statham’s via the new App or for more visit www.pembrokekilkenny.com #PembrokeKilkenny