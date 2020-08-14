Kilkenny writer nominated for top theatre award

A play by Kilkenny writer John Morton, has been shortlisted for the 2020 Popcorn Award for new plays.



A Lyric Theatre commission, and a co-production with the Traverse Theatre, this new play was scheduled to premiere at the cancelled Edinburgh Fringe and play for one week on the Main Stage at the Lyric.



‘Denouement’ by John Morton is one of eight plays shortlisted out of 133 eligible plays that were due to premiere at this year’s festival.

Literary Manager, Rebecca Mairs, says:

“John submitted DENOUEMENT for our inaugural New Playwrights Programme and we commissioned it straight away. It simply popped off the page and we could tell immediately that John was a uniquely talented, original, and dynamic writer that we just had to work with. I’ve loved working on this superb play and we’re absolutely over the moon that John and his work are getting the recognition they richly deserve.”



The prize fund for the Popcorn award has doubled this year to £5,000 and there will be three awards of £2,500, £1,500 and £1,000.

Charlotte Colbert and Jessica Malik of Popcorn Group said: "We believe in the bold and adventurous spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe and although it has been cancelled this year, we wanted to help to find a way to keep its spirit alive. The standard of work entered this year was incredibly high and if this process is indicative of the quality of the emerging writers in this country, the future is very bright."

John is well known and respected locally, nationally and internationally for his work as an actor, writer and film maker.

Film and television acting work includes the lead role in the award winning feature Locus Of Control, The Southwesterlies, Wolfwalkers, Where The Wild Things Go, The Professor and The Madman, Old Fangs, Love/Hate, Republic Of Telly, Tobias And The Tree, Fading Away and various other bits and bobs.

He is the writer of the TV series Dead Still for Deadpan Pictures. It is currently airing worldwide before airing in Ireland in the autumn.

For the screen, he’s written and directed the short films Hot Water Bottle, Daffney Molloy And Other Catastrophes and Two Cats. Other short films he’s written include Seanie & Flo (Audience Choice Award, Chicago Irish Film Festival 2020. Deadpan Pictures), Kathleen (Best Screenplay – Waterford Film Festival. Paradox Pictures) and Swerve (Best Short Film – Underground Film Festival 2015. Mycrofilms). He also wrote and directed the pilot Smitten for RTÉ Storyland 2016. He was also one of the writers and directors of the web and radio detective serial Vultures.