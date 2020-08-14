Chairman of Kilkenny County Council welcomes grant scheme for sports clubs

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness, has welcomed the new Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme, stating that "it will provide a much needed boost to local clubs struggling to reopen."



Sports clubs in Kilkenny can now apply for Covid-19 Club Small Grants of up to €1,500 through Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership.

"This scheme is designed to support the sport sector during Covid19 and to help cover the cost associated with reopening and adapting to whats described as the 'new normal,'" said Cllr. McGuinness.

"Clubs representing all types of sports are a vital part of our communities and they are invaluable, particularly for our young people. Its a very welcome announcement and Im urging all our local clubs, throughout the city and county, to apply for it," he said.

There is a €1,500 limit per club on this grant scheme. Applications will be means tested and only clubs with the most need will be eligible for the full amount. Clubs should not feel that they have to apply for the full amount to be considered for support.