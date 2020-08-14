Kilkenny restaurant receives 2020 Travellers' Choice Award
The team at Aroi
A Kilkenny restaurant has received a Travellers' Choice Winner award.
According to popular travel website, Tripadvisor the award means that 'you're in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide'.
"Each year we comb through reviews, ratings and saves from Travellers everywhere and use that info to award the very best," said a spokesperson for Tripadvisor.
Restaurant manager at Aroi on Friary Street, Don Palaniandy said that all the team were delighted.
"It is a fantastic achievement, we are over the moon," he said.
