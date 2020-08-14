Kilkenny TD welcomes funding for community centres

Deputy John McGuinness has today confirmed that Kilkenny has been allocated a total of €127,249, for community centres and facilities under the July stimulus package.

A total of €5 million has been allocated for the fund throughout the country as part of the package that will be provided under the Community Enhancement Programme and is in addition to €2 million provided under that programme earlier this year.

Speaking to The Kilkenny People, Deputy McGuinness said, "Community centres throughout the city and county are often described as the life blood of communities simply because of the hugely important and beneficial role they play in helping to develop and enhance communities and the services they provide to individuals and families. This funding will help them to continue that function at a time when many centres are struggling to survive during a pandemic."

"Of course I would love to see more funding provided for community centres and I will always make that case as a public representative because I see first hand how beneficial they are. That said, I am happy to see this allocation as it will stimulate local economies by providing capital grants towards the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres, and community buildings. Similar expenditure on other community facilities will also be allowed," said Deputy McGuinness.

"The funding will assist community groups by enabling them to develop their facilities during this difficult time. It complements other funding announced recently by the department, such as an additional €10 million funding for the Town and Village Renewal scheme under the government’s July Stimulus package, previous funding of €2 million under the Community Enhancement Programme, and the €35 million COVID-19 Stability Fund," he said.

In order to allow flexibility, the department is not setting a national closing date, but will allow each LCDC to set its own, to best suit its area. The department will require that all closing dates are no later than end October 2020. Groups should check with their LCDC for further details," he added.