Latest: Five new Covid cases in Kilkenny today as numbers continue to climb

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Kilkenny today as the local number of positive tests continues to increase.

The five were among the figure of 200 new cases nationally, confirmed this evening. It is the largest number of single cases in a day since May. Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn has described it as 'deeply concerning'.

“This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May," he said.

"We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country."

Mr Glynn urged people to limit their contacts, maintain social distance, and follow public health guidelines.