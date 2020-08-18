Much to be proud of as curtains fall on Kilkenny Arts Festival X

In a brave and beautiful move Kilkenny Arts Festival this year held a festival like never before - Kilkenny Arts Festival X.

A heroic effort ensured that there were exhibitions to see in the stunning and recently opened Evans Home and live performances to watch as well as a truly impressive online offering.

Festival director, Olga Barry said she was delighted with the festival’s success.

“We’re incredibly proud of Kilkenny Arts Festival X – putting Kilkenny at the forefront of bringing back live experiences for audiences safely was our core mission along with making an online programme that would stand out from the crowd and connect those that can’t be here with us with artists, the festival and our gorgeous city.

“Kilkenny audiences were the first in Ireland to see a world premiere live dance performance by Luke Murphy, the world premiere of Solar Bones with Stanley Townsend, and the first to hear an orchestra live since March with our wonderful Irish Chamber Orchestra.

“Sixty micro concerts were given to families and individuals over the last weekend with musicians from Crash Ensemble and ICO making some truly memorable moments for both musicians and audiences.

“Our cultural partners here in Kilkenny have been heroic – most particularly the Butler Gallery, the Design and Craft Council of Ireland and Watergate Theatre.

“We’re proud of Kilkenny,” she said.