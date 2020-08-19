Gardaí checkpoints continue at Kilkenny/Laois border for Operation Fanacht

Kilkenny gardaí will continue to hold checkpoints on the Kilkenny/Laois border over the coming days as part of Operation Fanacht.

Laois is one of three counties in the Midlands currently under lockdown. At present the restrictions which state that there should be no non-essential travel into and out of the county are in place until Sunday.

Gardaí at the checkpoints on the Kilkenny/Laois border are ensuring that persons not residing in one of the three relevant counties shall not travel to Kildare, Laois or Offaly without a reasonable excuse, and vice versa.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that checkpoints had been in place since last weekend and Gardaí had found extremely high levels of compliance with government regulations and guidelines around restriction of movement between Co Laois and Co Kilkenny.

“We will continue to monitor this area for the duration of the restrictions on movement to ensure that the regulations are being observed,” he said.

“Road users found in breach of the regulations will be returned home” the superintendent added.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said:

“Throughout the country, it is vital that people adhere to the public health regulations in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“This operation is designed to support the restrictions that are being implemented locally in these three counties in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“It is vital that we continue to work to minimise the risk to ourselves, our families and our local communities.

“We would appeal to all those living in these counties to stay and home and not undertake unnecessary journeys in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”