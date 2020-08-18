Updated weather warning for Kilkenny, unseasonably wet and very windy weather expected

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Kilkenny from 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday) until 8pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for Met Eireann said that 'unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely'.

Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas and there is also a risk of flooding.

For more see www.Met.ie