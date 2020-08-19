Castlecomer Street Food Festival cancelled amid new Covid restrictions announced
It was to have taken place on Thursday
Castlecomer Street Food Festival
A Kilkenny event has fallen victim to the new Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Government yesterday.
The Castlecomer Street Food Festival had been due to go ahead on Thursday evening at the Discovery Park Estate Yard.
The Kilkenny Leader Partnership-backed event was to involve food, music, and arts and crafts exhibitions. However, the updated restrictions announced yesterday evening mean organisers have issued notice on social media that it has now been cancelled.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on