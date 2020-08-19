Innovative new tourism audio guide launched for Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council has launched a new audio guide of the city’s best loved and most iconic historic heritage sites.

Entitled ‘Medieval Kilkenny Tour’, the guide is part of the many activities Kilkenny has lined up this week to celebrate Heritage Week and offers an informative and engaging audio tour of the City’s heritage sites, along the renowned Medieval Mile.

The audio story recounts the beginnings of the city in the 6th Century, when a monastery was founded by St Canice, and follows the fascinating history of the city through the centuries. The guide is designed with visitors in mind and can be streamed to mobiles, tablets and computers.

The project, which is undertaken by Kilkenny’s Destination Recovery Taskforce aims to encourage visitors both local and national to visit the city and enjoy its heritage sites in an easy to use and informative way.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan attended the launch, and said he was delighted to be in Kilkenny to mark Heritage Week and to celebrate the launch of the audio guide.

"While the pandemic has made our world smaller, it has given many of us a new-found appreciation of the incredible heritage on our doorstep," he said.

"Innovations like this allow even more people to engage with our local built, cultural and natural heritage and to be enriched by it. I would like to congratulate Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Tourism for their initiative in creating this resource which will bring great enjoyment to many."

Tourism Officer at Kilkenny County Council Martina Comerford said heritage in Kilkenny is part of the fabric of generations of this county, and visitors can now enjoy the story of Kilkenny as they wander on foot.

It’s a welcome addition to all the innovative tourism initiatives that have been developed with Kilkenny Tourism recently and we look forward to many visitors downloading the guide and exploring the heritage this county has to offer," she said.

The guide will introduce locals and visitors to the rich heritage of the Marble City and its surrounding county.

“At a time when outdoor tourism attractions have never been so instrumental in getting tourism back on its feet, this audio guide is the perfect complement to visitors here on short breaks or overnights here in Kilkenny," said Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Brian Tyrrell.

"We want to extend a huge thanks to Kilkenny County Council for this great initiative in helping develop Kilkenny as a resilient tourism destination post Covid lockdown.”

Visitors can download the guide at: https://www.abartaheritage.ie/ product/medieval-kilkenny- tour/