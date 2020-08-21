Early years music videos through Music Generation in Kilkenny

Music Generation Kilkenny in partnership with Kilkenny County Council Library Service is presenting a series of early years music videos (age 3-5) online throughout the month of August.

The videos are being streamed on Kilkenny County Council’s Youtube channel (kilkennycoco) Tuesdays and Fridays at 7pm, until Friday, August 28, and will also be available on Kilkenny Library’s social media platforms.

Musical content and programming is provided by Karen McMahon, an Early Years Specialist with Music Generation Kilkenny, who has a wealth of knowledge and experience working with young children, as well as in primary schools, autism units and special needs settings. Karen gives every child a voice in her music room and reaches each child at their own level. She loves her work and her passion shines through in her fun, engaging, energetic and candid approach.

“The power of music on the young child’s mind is quite phenomenal, even at the pre-verbal stage,” says Karen.

“Using music as a medium to stimulate early childhood development (language acquisition, motor skills, social skills, cognitive development and emotional development) can really engage the young child, assisting their learning and development whilst having fun in a very relaxed environment.”

Music Generation Kilkenny Development Officer, Sinéad Blanchfield said she was delighted to partner with the Library on this project.

“Music has such an important role to play in the life of every child and young person, beginning in early childhood,” she said.

“The music videos produced by Karen are a pivotal staring point for young children in Kilkenny.”

Executive Librarian, Aisling Kelly also welcomed the initiative.

“It is a great opportunity for parents and children to enjoy a relaxing, positive activity together from the comfort of their own home,” she said.

If you miss the workshops on the night, they are still accessible through the channels above at a time that suits you.

For more, see www.kilkennylibrary.ie; www.youtube.com/channel/UCDM6mTrAIh_1wB_VIZ-DmzQ;

@kilkennylibrary / @musicgenerationkilkenny.