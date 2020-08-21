New pitch and carpark extension approved for Tullogher- Rosbercon

Tullogher-Rosbercon GAA Club has been given the thumbs up to proceed with plans to build a new pitch.

Approval has been granted by Kilkenny County Council for the development, which will involve the levelling of an existing agricultural field to provide a full size GAA playing field, as well as goalposts and ball stop nets behind them.

The application also seeks to add an access road, a further 40 parking spaces to the existing carpark, as well as providing for bicycle parking and other site works.