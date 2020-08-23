Pressure mounts on Kilkenny's Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has been asked to 'consider his position' by the Taoiseach and Tanaiste in the wake of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which has rocked the government and seen a number of high-profile political resignations.

Mr Hogan attended the golf dinnner at Clifden during the week where more than 80 people were in attendance, the day after the government had issued new even more stringent restrictions on gatherings and limiting the number of people allowed to congregate indoors.

In the wake of the incident, the Kilkenny politician tweeted that he had been assured 'that the arrangements put in place would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines'. He later apologised for attending the dinner.

Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe is also under fire for attending the event.

The Dail is now to be recalled early after the reopening of schools at the end of the month.