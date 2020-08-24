Archersrath group walk in for Alzheimer’s in Tony’s memory

The staff of Archersrath Nursing Home in Kilkenny have found a fun and healthy way to give back to the community who are weathering this pandemic storm with them.



At the height of the Covid 19 emergency, one of the home’s nurses was battling her own tragedy as she watched her beloved husband reach end of life.



Tony Panton was on his own dementia journey with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease and his wife Ann Marie credits the support of her colleagues in Archersrath as helping her through this very difficult time.



Ann Marie wanted to do something to support the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and her colleagues were more than delighted to come on board.



In the name of Tony Panton, and in support of the Alzheimer’s society of Ireland, the staff of Archersrath decided to do a 50K challenge for the Month of August.



Each person participating must walk 50km in the hope of raising much needed sponsorship.

A ‘Go Fund Me’ page was setup and also a WhatsApp group where the participants could log their kilometres and the fundraiser was kicked off by one of Archersrath residents equipped with a pedometer and a good pair of runners.



Since starting the challenge on August 1, one resident is clocking up his kilometres in the home’s gardens. Such is the enthusiasm for this initiative that the group now meet on a Sunday in the Castle Park where phones at the ready, routes are mapped and submitted to the group, each person trying to outdo the next on that few extra steps!



You can contribute to this fundraiser by visiting the group’s go fund me page - click here.