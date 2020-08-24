Follow the code - explore Kilkenny over a coffee and this innovative tourism technology!

Coffee is being served with an extra shot of tourism in Kilkenny this summer!

Discovering places to visit in Kilkenny is now quicker and more accessible than ever with a Quick Response (QR) code sticker, developed by Kilkenny Tourism.



Coffee shops and other locations throughout Kilkenny are distributing the stickers on their cups.

Customers simply scan the code with their phone camera or QR reader and they are brought to the website’s ‘More to Explore’ virtual flipbooks on www.visitkilkenny.ie/ more-to-explore/ where they will find the best places to visit; attractions to see and activities to discover.



Tourism

The stickers are part of the #MoretoExplore campaign which is promoting tourism in the county with a number of initiatives aimed at attracting visitors and inspiring locals to explore their home county.



Commenting on the stickers, Brian Tyrrell, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism said: “We are delighted to have the QR code stickers in a number of locations around the county. They allow visitors to browse through the best tourist attractions our county has to offer and plan their itinerary for the day in a simple, effective way!”



“The sticker can be found on coffee cups in cafes and restaurants around the county, but we are also planning to distribute them in a number of other locations in the coming weeks.



“We want to thank all the businesses who are participating for their support and enthusiasm for the initiative and would encourage people to drop by their nearest coffee shop, pick up a coffee with a friend and learn more about our great county,” he added.