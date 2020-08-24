Met Eireann issue new rainfall warning for Kilkenny

Met Eireann has issued another Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kilkenny.

Issued this morning (Monday) the warning comes thanks to weather associated with Storm Francis.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

"Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding," Met Eireann said.

"This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also."

The warning is valid from 9pm today, Monday, August 24, to 9pm tomorrow, Tuesday August 25.