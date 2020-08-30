Survey reveals over two-thirds of students are nervous about returning to third level education

2020 has been a challenging and uncertain time for us all, but particularly for Irish students.

With schools and colleges closed for over 5 months, it’s only natural that the new academic year will be a daunting one.

Exit Entry, the Irish mobile app which connects students with courses and employers, conducted a survey among third-level students in the run up the new college term. The research revealed that 69% of respondents are nervous about starting or returning to their studies.

When queried on their main worries, 61% were worried about Covid-19, 20% were worried about their accommodation needs, while 20% were worried about paying their college fees.

The research also found that a substantial 77% of third-level students continue to worry about money during the college year while 45% of students noted that finding accommodation and paying rent is the main stress for them.

76% of students think that their college experience will be affected long-term by Covid-19 and the new restrictions, while 83% are unsure if they will engage in usual student activities such as clubs, societies and sports.

In a positive discovery, the survey highlighted that 81% of respondents do talk about their future aspirations with friends and 83% would use an app like Exit Entry to help determine their strengths in relation to choosing their career.

When asked about jobs of family members that they aspire towards, students noted doctors, nurses, veterinarians, teachers, Gardaí and solicitors to namecheck a few.

Dream jobs desired by students included astronauts, architects, palaeontologists, professional sports stars, zoo-keepers, singers and fashion designers!

Exit Entry is an Irish mobile app designed to help students discover their next opportunity and with 52% of third level students surveyed still unsure what they want to do when they leave college, an app like this is more useful than ever.

The app, which was created to help students connect with courses and employers, was launched in late 2019, with over 20,000 students having availed of the service to date.