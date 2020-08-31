Opportunist burglars target premises in number of locations in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries across the county in recent days.

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a burglary of a shed at Tingauran, Callan where a number of tools were taken. The incident occurred between 10pm on Thursday night and 8am on Friday morning. The value of tools taken was €1,600. Tools stolen include: a red hedge cutter, a blue Arc welder, a black Cobra cordless hammer drill and an orange Husqvarna chainsaw.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Graigue Lower, Cuffesgrange between 4.30pm and 11pm on Saturday. The lock on the back door was forced open and the house was searched. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Bennettsbridge.

Meanwhile in the south of the county gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Miltown, Glenmore between 8.40am and midday on Friday. A window at the rear of the house was forced open. Rooms were ransacked and a sum of cash was taken. Contact Thomastown Garda Station with any information.