Kilkenny's Barn Owl Players to present Zoom Bop online this Friday

Kilkenny's amateur drama group, The Barn Owl Players in partnership with Barnstorm Theatre Company will present ZoomBop online tomorrow evening (September 4).

Covid-19 has changed how we do most things and theatre is no exception with local groups coming up with imaginative alternatives.

Faced with the challenges of social distancing both on and off stage, local drama group Barn Owl Players in partnership with Barnstorm Theatre Company sought to find an alternative to traditional theatre approaches.

The committee, steered by Philip Hardy of Barnstorm and Barn Owls Mags Whitely, Jim Carroll, and Cara O’Doherty came up with an idea to make theatre accessible in these strange times by going virtual.

By going online people can create, rehearse, perform, and watch all from the comfort of their own homes.

The first step was embracing new technology, to join together through Zoom and encourage locals to write monologues on the theme of confinement, something we are all familiar with these days.

The project, Zoom BOP: Confinement began in June with a countywide call out that led to answers from further afield.

The results was a group of people based in Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, and Kilkenny who have come together through Zoom each week to create their monologues.

Renowned playwrights Maeve Ingoldsby, Jim Nolan, and Kilkenny’s own John Morton gave their insight into monologue writing and essential tips and tricks.

When the words were on the page, the writings were reviewed and critiqued by a panel which included the professional writers.

At the end of this process, Barn Owl Players and Barnstorm have nine diverse, vivid monologues ready for production.

The next phase of Zoom BOP! is well underway. The actors and directors are now working on bringing these pieces to life and will be filming them to share with the world. They will premiere online on August 28.

The writers are as diverse as the pieces they have written and the production promises to be evocative, thought-provoking and entertaining.

The production will also see three existing monologues presented. Each piece deals with the theme of confinement.

Lucas Lopes will perform a piece from the film The Martian by Andy Weir, John Prendergast will perform an excerpt from On Blueberry Hill by Sebastian Barry and Rosey Hayes will perform a monologue from Psychosis by Sarah Kane.

For updates on how to tune in to the performances see the Barn Owl Players Facebook page.









































