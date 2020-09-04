Criostal leads virtual Vhi mini marathon for Kilkenny women

The first Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon takes place this year - and one of the ambassadors for the event is a Kilkenny woman.



Criostal Hennessy, a Youth Worker with Ossory Youth, is among thousands of women who will take part in the event, and is the County Kilkenny Ambassador for the run.



Between October 1 and 10 the virtual marathon will replace the annual mini marathon, that usually sees up to 30,000 woman run through Dublin city.



Women all over Ireland are invited to Live Life to the Power of 10, completing the 10k event “their way” over the course of 10 days, while raising millions of euros to support Irish charities, who need their support, now more than ever.



Criostal is taking part in the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon this October, because she feels it is essential to have an enjoyable experience of physical activity, and place a positive value on exercise.

She can’t wait to feel a great sense of accomplishment after completing her 10k, and is looking forward to feeling inspired, energised as well as developing a stronger, healthy relationship with exercise.



Ossory Youth is a voluntary, not for profit organisation working with and for young people in the Diocese of Ossory, covering Kilkenny and parts of Laois and Offaly. It is supported by the Irish Youth Foundation.



As Criostal explains: “We provide a safe space for young people to socialise, increase their resilience, wellbeing and positive mental health. It is a place to explore their own identity to be challenged on their attitudes and beliefs and to be more open, inclusive and accepting of each other.



“Youth organisations act as a suitable environment for addressing the issue of healthy lifestyles. The area of health and active lifestyle has been increasingly identified as an important issue in youth work. It is really important as youth workers that we lead by example and practice what we preach.”



Registration

Registration for the event is now open on vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.

Every participant will receive a Race Pack, including a brand-new finisher t-shirt and Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon commemorative medal.



For the first time ever, the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is offering women the opportunity to download and personalise their race number so each participant’s name will appear on their race number that can be worn whilst completing the 10km, their way, this October.

Entrants can set up a dedicated fundraising page with Givengain, the event’s fundraising partner at www.givengain.com.



For further info visit vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ vhiwomensminimarathon or twitter @VhiWmm and use hashtag #VhiWmm.