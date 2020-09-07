Kilkenny LEADER to elect new board members and opens doors to new individuals

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) is looking for new members and is asking those already registered and who represent over 150 different organisations across the city and county to make sure they nominate suitable candidates and vote in the upcoming election of new board members.

It wants all of its registered members across community groups, small and medium sized businesses as well as registered residents in the county to put forward the names of potential new board members who will best represent the interests of Kilkenny and who want to play their part in shaping how Kilkenny will prosper, grow and look for future generations.

The nomination deadline is Friday, September 18, and five new seats are up for grabs for individuals deemed by the membership pool to be worthy of serving on KLP’s 15-strong Board of Directors.

Existing registered members have already received a pack containing a nomination form and it must be returned to the post box at KLP’s headquarters on Patrick’s Court. Members intending to vote must be registered with KLP and either they or their organisation or business must have paid the nominal €5 registration fee.

Any group or organisation eligible to become members still has time to download the application form from the LEADER website and have their say in future elections and policy-making in the community. Such new members will also play a key role in the formulation of future LEADER programmes for Kilkenny.

KLP Assistant CEO, Martin Rafter, urged groups or individuals registered to consider nominating a suitable person from their sector now and get their names in as soon as possible.

“That suitable person can be either part of your organisation or part of another membership community or small business. We all have innovative, creative and future looking people in our communities and this is our opportunity to work with them, get them involved in LEADER. We ask everyone to remember that the absolute deadline for nominations is September 18.

“We ask all our existing members to please exercise their organisation’s right to vote for one of the nominees in both the Community and Small Business categories,” he added.

Five of the 15-strong KLP Board directors are elected every three years from the members group and of these, four come from the community and voluntary sector with the fifth chosen from the small business sector.

“The Company is initiating this process now, by asking you the members to consider nominations of suitable persons to represent the interests of all Kilkenny. Clearly this year of Covid-19 dangers and restrictions presents difficulties for any direct election process, but the Company believes that it is important now more than ever to reinforce its connections to its stakeholders,” he added.

KLP also wants eligible parties to become Members of the company on an annual renewable basis. There are three classes of members and they include community and voluntary groups active in Kilkenny; small and medium businesses operating in Kilkenny and individuals living in Kilkenny. All applications for membership of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership must be approved by the Board of the Company before being accepted and registered.

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) plays a key role in the development of the county and members are part of the development of the county- including creating new jobs, promoting social inclusion and improving the quality of life for the people of Kilkenny.

KLP is already one of the most consistently successful of the LEADER partnerships in Ireland. KLP currently has over 230 registered members and members will set policy for KLP and be at the forefront of helping to develop their county.

Members will be given free admittance to KLP’s 2020 schedule of policy-setting ‘think tanks’, seminars and conferences on important issues such as Transport, Broadband, Tourism and Food Strategy.