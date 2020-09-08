Garda operation aimed at increasing road safety underway in Kilkenny

Local gardaí will lead a road safety initiative Operation Impact across the city and county today aimed at reducing collisions and improving driver behaviour.

The Roads Policing Unit will lead out on a focused day of action with additional Garda resources deployed to make roads safer. This year so far, three people lost their lives on our roads in Co Kilkenny. This is the same number of fatalities compared with this time last year.

Sergeant Gary Gordon, Roads Policing Unit said that An Garda Síochána along with stakeholders, including Kilkenny Local Authority will continue to do everything we can to correct negative behaviour that is causing collisions.

“Making our roads in Kilkenny safer is a central part of our daily actions. One fatality on our roads is too many. I am also concerned with the alarming increase in material damage accidents from 327 last year to 457, this year to date which is an increase of 40%. People are not taking their time and being alert to all possibilities as they drive.

"Our ability to address this and other negative behaviour on our roads has been enhanced by technological advancements in An Garda Síochana including mobility devices. Gardaí now have ability road side to issue an fixed charge notice ticket, improving organisational efficiencies.”

The Garda Siochana National Roads Policing Bureau, through the Divisional Roads Policing Units, led by Inspector Anthony Farrell, is tasked with 'Keeping people safe on the roads and denying criminals use of the roads network'.

Operation Impact has three aims:

· Enforcement: Use of the Garda Active Mobility Device to identify, Disqualified drivers, Non Insured drivers, drivers who hold a Learner Permit driving unaccompanied and Dangerous and defective vehicles, removing these drivers and vehicles from the roads, issuing Fines and seizing vehicles, from uninsured, unqualified and disqualified drivers.

· Engagement: Engaging with the public in by informing the public of how to drive safely on the roads and what their responsibilities are while driving on the road network through a local media conversation.

· Education: Engaging with school children, through talks in the schools and other initiatives in the schools to promote road safety. Drivers will be spoken to at all road checkpoints on road safety

"Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit will be working with the Road Safety Authority Inspectors, inspecting HGV’s and the drivers qualifications, CPC and hours of driving.

The ongoing cooperation between the An Garda Síochána, Kilkenny County Council and the Road Safety Authority, is one of the ways, the organisations work closely together, in protecting the public, who use the road network on a daily basis,” added Inspector Farrell.