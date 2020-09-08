Covid-19 puts the brakes on Cannonball 2020 but fundraising is going up a gear for Barnardos in Kilkenny

Kilkenny has been a firm favourite for the spectacular Cannonball super car event since it began 12 years ago. Spectators in Kilkenny got up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley and enjoyed the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. Alas, the event has been cancelled for 2020 due to Covid-19.

Over the years Cannonball has raised €1,125,000 for various charities and Barnardos were thrilled to be chosen as the official charity for 2020. The decision to cancel the event in 2020 was the right thing to do for all involved but leaves a huge void in fundraising for Barnardos, who have already missed out on so many fundraising opportunities this year. So, Cannonball have teamed up with Barnardos to try to bridge the gap and funds raised in Kilkenny will go to the local Barnardos Kilkenny Branch.

Catherine Joyce, Barnardos Assistant Director of Children's Services for Kilkenny said: “Unfortunately, 2020 is the year we need help more than ever before as many of our fundraising efforts have been put on hold, or cancelled because of Covid-19. We know the experiences we have as children last a lifetime, and those we work with in Kilkenny have already endured far too much due to the pandemic. The funds raised through this GoFundMe appeal will go directly towards our vital work with children and families in your community, please give what you can today.”

There has been a GoFundMe Page set up. Search for Barnardos Urgent Appeal on www.GoFundMe.com. If you would like to make a donation and ensure that your donation goes directly to the Barnardos Centres in Kilkenny, put KILKENNY into the first name box. You can put your full name in the surname box or remain anonymous if you wish. In fact, people can specify any Barnardos Branch by putting their preferred branch in the name box. Otherwise, donations will automatically go to Barnardos Ireland.

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball said “There is something really special about Kilkenny and we love having our finish line in Kilkenny. The atmosphere and crowds are always incredible. It was a big disappointment to have to cancel Cannonball this year but we would love to be able to make a real difference to Barnardos. It would be a small victory against this awful virus to hit fundraising targets even though the brakes have been put on the event for 2020.”