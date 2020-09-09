ALERT: Chicken product sold by popular supermarket recalled due to presence of Listeria monocytogenes

Faughan Foods is recalling a batch of Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall notice relates to the 240g pack from batch number P3527. The affected products have a 'Use by' date of September 13, 2020.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores which were supplied with the implicated batch.

"Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold," states a notice published by the FSAI.

#AllergenAlert Recall of Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces due to the Presence of Listeria monocytogenes. September 9, 2020

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

