Outdoor tourism comes alive in Kilkenny with the launch of ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’

Kilkenny Tourism has joined forces with Kilkenny County Council and Trail Kilkenny to launch a new outdoor tourism initiative. ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ is a new brand and website promoting all outdoor attractions that Kilkenny has to offer; from cycling, walking trails, culture, adventure and activity centres, ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ is set to offer tourists a new way of visiting the county in the outdoors.

The initiative was set up in response to the changing holiday trends during the pandemic, which has seen an increased demand for outdoor and adventure holidays where visitors can explore the county safely, while adhering to public health guidelines.

‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ consists of over 15 different categories of activities for visitors to choose from, including Culture; Walking & Hiking; Sport; Golf; Activity Centres, Family Activities and more. Some of the county’s best loved activities like Trail Kilkenny, Shenanigans Walking Tours, Pure Adventure and Nore Valley Park are part of ‘Outdoor Kilkenny’, offering visitors the chance to explore scenic and challenging walks with their walking trails, go on a humour-some tour of the City with Nevin Cody from Shenanigans or get back to nature with the animals at Nore Valley Park. For thrill seekers enjoy a day on the waterways with one of the many providers including Go with the Flow River Adventures, Pure Adventures or Paddle your own Canoe. Whichever adventure you choose; It’s All Here…in Kilkenny.

‘Outdoor Kilkenny’ also has a number of suggested itineraries so visitors can be inspired for their ultimate outdoor day out!

Commenting on the initiative, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Brian Tyrrell said; “We have listened to our members and other industry partners and realised the shift in change in tourism since the pandemic and the need for more outdoor focussed activities for families and individuals to explore. Kilkenny is fortunate that we have a huge variety of outdoor attractions to offer visitors, by creating a website that provides a ‘one-stop-shop’ of outdoor attractions will allow visitors to explore so many new and undiscovered activities that they can enjoy on their next visit to Kilkenny.”