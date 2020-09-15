Kilkenny to get funding boost to refurbish vacant housing stock

Kilkenny County Council is to receive €474,873 in Government funding as part of the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme which will see social housing units refurbished and re-let to individuals and families, struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list.

Welcoming the news, Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness said it was very positive news for Kilkenny as it will help to refurbish vacant housing stock that are in need of work and get them allocated quickly to those on the housing list.

"Minister Darragh O'Brien has clearly stated that he wants this funding to be used to carry out works as a matter of urgency and get void housing up to standard and allocated by the end of this year," he said.

“Covid-19 has had a negative impact on housing delivery in Kilkenny and all over the country, so the refurbishment and quick allocation of voids is vitally important. I'm looking forward to seeing this work carried out and local families and individuals who are in need of housing, given the chance to have a place they can call home."

Local TD John Paul Phelan has also welcomed the news.

“I am delighted that Kilkenny will be allocated funding of €474,873 to refurbish and re-let 47 social housing units, which will help individuals and families who are struggling with homelessness or who are on the social housing list," he said.

Kilkenny County Council made applications which were categorised into three funding streams; standard voids at an average cost of approximately €11,500, homeless voids at an average cost of €17,300 and long-term voids at an average cost of €47,000.

“The Department is in a position to approve these applications and Kilkenny County Council can now begin its work on making these vacant units available for individuals and families so they can start a new chapter in their lives and make a home for themselves," said Deputy Phelan.

“The Government is helping local authorities and developers to plan and build better and more houses for people to live in, particularly during the current crisis. This includes providing social housing supports for people who cannot afford to provide a home for themselves and creating an environment that encourages builders to deliver houses for people who wish to buy their own home.

“I will continue to work with Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien to ease housing constraints on families and individuals throughout our community,” Deputy Phelan added.