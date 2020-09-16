L̶e̶s̶s̶ Stress M̶o̶r̶e̶ Success at Kilkenny Arts Office Gallery

The first exhibition of the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office’s ‘Emerging Curator in Residence Programme 2020’ has now opened at the Arts Office Gallery on Dean Street in Kilkenny, and will be in situ until October 24.

The ‘L̶e̶s̶s̶ Stress M̶o̶r̶e̶ Success’ exhibition invites reflection on the concept of stress success. Curator Rachel Botha invites artists Eimear Murphy, Laura Fitzgerald and Saidhbhín Gibson to interpret stress success from varied perspectives.

In an Irish context, the phrase ‘Less Stress More Success’ evokes an immediate, and dreaded, memory of stacked study aids for the State Examinations.

Oftentimes, in today’s society the profession of the artist is maintained by stress success. The artist becomes a hyper worker, surviving on a rotation of grant applications and pressing deadlines that often dominate over artistic practice. This gig-based employment equates to periods of high productivity and unpredictability in work. This approach leaves an art community anxious, exhausted and envious.

This exhibition raises questions concerning our strive to achieve, its conditions and impact, both as artists and humans. What does the concept of success mean? Must the journey to success be stressful?

The Emerging Curator programme has enabled Rachel Botha to gain direct experience in the field of curating exhibitions for the Arts Office Gallery. This opportunity provides Rachel with the platform to further develop her career, expand her artistic networks and avail of a mentoring programme with curator Eamonn Maxwell.

The gallery opening times are Thursday to Saturday, 10.30 - 5pm. It is paramount that the gallery ensures all staff and visitors are safe, the public are asked to wear a mask and sanitise hands when entering the gallery.

The number of visitors in the gallery will be limited to two and queuing will be required during busy periods, visitors are asked to observe social distancing of two metres both outside and inside the gallery.