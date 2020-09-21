Burglary at commercial premises on outskirts of Kilkenny City

Gardaí are investigating an incident where an industrial power washer was taken from a commercial premises on Dublin Road in Kilkenny.

The suspects cut a hole in a fence surrounding the premises at 11.30am on Wednesday and entered the yard and took a green Karcher power washer.

The power washer is valued at €4,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.