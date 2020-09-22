Funding secured for Urlingford CCTV scheme
The scheme has now gone to tender
CCTV
Plans for a new CCTV scheme in Urlingford have been given a boost with funding secured and the project advancing.
At the meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Superintendent Derek Hughes confirmed that documents had been signed, and the Department of Justice has committed €15,000 toward the project. The scheme has now gone to tender.
JPC chairman Pat Fitzpatrick welcomed the funding, saying it was a vital allocation for an important project.
