Kilkenny Animated presents Wolfwalkers Month this October

Kilkenny will celebrate Cartoon Saloon's latest film Wolfwalkers for the month of October with a number of planned events including hometown premiere screenings, spectacular projections of images from the film on the walls of Kilkenny Castle and a stunning exhibition at the Butler Gallery.



The film by the Oscar-nominated animation studio is set in Kilkenny and has received rave reviews since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

Hundreds of free tickets will be up for grabs for the hometown premiere screenings which will take place early next month at the IMC cinema on Barrack Street, weeks before its national release on October 30.

Naoise Nunn, who is the festival representative on the Kilkenny Tourism Recovery Taskforce, which is chaired by the CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne confirmed that funding has been granted by Fáilte Ireland to support Wolfwalkers Month and said that the event had been planned with compliance to Covid-19 regulations in mind.

“We are taking account of spikes in Covid-19 cases in nearby counties and we planned this event with that in mind and many of the events are outdoors," he said.

The themed event will include walking and sketching tours in the city showcasing landmarks in the film with artists from the Oscar-nominated animation studio, Cartoon Saloon as well as talks about the making of the film at venues across the city.

Kilkenny Animated is a festival of visual storytelling, incorporating cartoons, animation and illustration that celebrate the creativity and craft of the visual image. It is co-directed, with Paul Young of Cartoon Saloon, and produced by Naoise Nunn of Schweppe Curtis Nunn, which company is involved in some of Ireland’s leading festivals and events including the Bram Stoker Festival, Electric Picnic, Body&Soul, The Irish Times Theatre Awards, Kilkenomics and many more.

For more see www.kilkennyanimated.com