Work under way on long-awaited Kilkenny skatepark

Work is finally under way on the new skatepark in Kilkenny City, with the structural pieces now on site.

The pieces were manufactured in Germany, and the park has been designed in consultation with local skaters and Spraoi Linn. It's part of the riverside garden on the Abbey Quarter site.

Meanwhile, it's hoped the nearby Mayfair Library building, will be completed in 2021 subject to funding. That includes public realm works around Parliament Street and Horse Barrack Lane.