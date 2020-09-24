Old Kilkenny neighbourhood shop to go under the hammer

A former shop on the Kennyswell Road is one of the Kilkenny properties set to go under the hammer next week, with BidX1, the digital property investment platform, announcing details of its upcoming Irish auction.

With a guide price of €70,000, the building extends to around 646 sq ft in total, and comprises a shop and store. The retail unit has been vacant for several years now.

It’s part of the listing for the commercial property and investment asset auction being offered on October 1. A second catalogue, for houses and apartments, opens for bidding on Wednesday, September 30. It also features a Kilkenny listing —a two-bedroom dormer bungalow in Mullinavat. Featuring a large garden to the front and rear, it has a guide price of €130,000.

Over 300 properties will be offered across two days and all of the bidding will be shown live on the website, meaning that viewers can watch the action in real-time on the day of the sale. Anyone wishing to bid on a property will need to register on the platform before the auction, providing proof of identity and proof of address, as well as a deposit – the amount of which is based on the reserve price listed on the property.

Full catalogues and further details are available on www.bidx1.com.