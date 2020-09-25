Kilkenny TD launches ‘My Childcare Story’ survey

Local TD Kathleen Funchion has launched a campaign to lower childcare fees.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children is calling on parents to complete Sinn Féin’s online survey and to share their childcare stories, which she is to collate and present to government in a bid to highlight the real impact that high childcare costs are having on families across the state.

“Childcare fees are too high and wages are too low. That is the reality that we hear daily from parents and workers in the childcare sector," said Teachta Funchion.

“Prolonged underinvestment by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has led to Ireland sleepwalking into a privately-run and expensive system that cripples ordinary working families. We know that parents feel let down by the current system. Many women are locked out of the workplace because childcare fees are too high.

"Our campaign ‘My Childcare Story’ aims to give a voice to those experiences and to lay them bare to government. Covid-19 has added considerable additional strain and challenges, but it also presents us with an opportunity to completely overhaul the current broken childcare system."

The Kilkenny TD said the reality is that there can be no economic recovery without a childcare system that works for all.

"That is why the voices of parents are so important, and why policy-makers must understand the real life implications for getting this wrong," she said.

“I urge parents to engage with this campaign. Tell us your childcare story by completing the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ sfchildcarefees or by emailing kathleen.funchion@oireachtas.ie.”