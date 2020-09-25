Garda appeal over incident of criminal damage in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in the city on Thursday evening where holes were drilled into the side of a van.

The incident took place on Ormonde Street between 8.30 and 9pm. The owner of a van returned to his parked van to find a man drilling into the side of his white Volkswagen Transporter, another man was standing watch.

The two men fled to a waiting vehicle, a dark coloured Audi. Both were wearing dark clothing with bandanas over their mouths. The sliding side door of the vehicle was damaged.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of this incident contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.