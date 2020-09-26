Chairman of Kilkenny County Council threatened over highlighting animal cruelty

The Chairman of a new Animal Welfare Standards Committee has been threatened over his work in highlighting animal cruelty.

The committee, chaired by Councillor Andrew McGuinness will focus on dealing with issues of cruelty towards animals, particularly horses and dogs recently held its first meeting.

“I believe because of my continued work on this particular issue, attempts have been made to intimidate me and I have been threatened and I am currently talking to the gardai about recent events but I will not let that put me off in any way.

“Intimidation simply will not work. The message is loud and clear – there is no place in society for animal cruelty and it will not be tolerated in Kilkenny. This committee is another step in the right direction,” said Cllr McGuinness.

Cllr McGuinness who is also the chairman of Kilkenny County Council confirmed to the Kilkenny People that he has made a formal statement to gardaí in relation to an incident where he was threatened.

Cllr McGuinness said that he is 'absolutely determined to tackle issues of animal cruelty in Kilkenny'.

“This committee will see all of the major stakeholders in animal welfare in Kilkenny sitting around one table and it is my intention to encourage a zero-tolerance policy and a united approach from all involved.”

“Like most people in Kilkenny, I am sick of seeing cases of horrific cruelty, particularly towards horses, and I hope that with this committee, we can come together to deal with it once and for all.

“I believe Kilkenny County Council has exhausted all avenues in terms of education and providing facilities, and now what is needed is zero tolerance and bringing to justice those who continue to break the law and inflict terrible cruelty on animals. They must be punished for doing that and our animal welfare laws must be obeyed by everyone,” he said.

“We have local laws and we have new laws in the pipeline. Kilkenny has led the way in terms of legislation, but we are getting a bad name simply because of those who choose to flaunt the law and refuse to take proper responsibility for their animals. People who make that choice should be penalised,” he continued.