Big smiles from the little ones! Kilkenny People's Junior Infants supplement is here
Make sure to pick up a copy of Wednesday's Kilkenny People
First Days at School
One of the most eagerly anticipated and much-loved Kilkenny People editions each year is always our First Days at School supplement.
Featuring pictures of the Junior Infants from schools right across the county, it's included in next week's paper. As usual, this year's issue features lots of big smiles from all the little scholars in their new classes.
We have been bringing out this supplement for ten years now, and it always gets a great response from schools, parents and communities.
Make sure to get your hands on a copy of Wednesday's Kilkenny People - don't miss out!
