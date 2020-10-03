IT Carlow launches student app developed by Castlecomer company

A Kilkenny company is behind a new high-tech student information app which is being used by students at Institute of Technology Carlow.

Square Root Solutions based in Castlecomer designed the app, which is assisting the thousands of learners who returned to the Carlow and Wexford campuses last week. Readers may be familiar with Square Root for a variety of mobile apps, including ‘The Hurler’.

The new app, ‘IT Carlow Student Info 101’ is available for both Apple and Android phones and features a huge variety of information on all aspects of college life. Students can access information in areas such as: admissions; academic support; classroom locator; clubs and societies; examinations; maps; students supports; student finance; library information, fees and grants, transport and student union information, amongst others. Class timetables and downloadable student forms are also on the app.

The student app also includes pertinent information on COVID and IT Carlow’s return to campus protocols and is one of several non-contact supports put in place by the institute for students. This year’s IT Carlow student handbook can also be downloaded via a QR code.

“We have implemented a range of supports and resources for both students and staff for the new academic year – a year that will be different to anything that has gone before”, says Rosemary Flynn, Head of Learner Support and Student Services, IT Carlow.

“We designed the IT Carlow app as part of our return to campus planning and the student app will be a great resource for students as they negotiate a new academic year in unprecedented times. We are continuing to work closely with the Students Union and our many clubs and societies to facilitate a substantial on-campus experience for students, particularly incoming first years, while observing public health guidelines.”

IT Carlow has prepared a hybrid-learning model for the new academic that integrates digital, recorded and traditional face-to-face classes in a structured manner. The college has confirmed it will implement two-metre distancing for all lectures and enhanced protocols will be adapted for workshops and tutorials where students require access to workshops, specialist equipment, resources and labs.

IT Carlow will also roll out an enhanced peer-led transition programme for students who are returning to campus this week.

The IT Carlow app is available now on the google and apple store.